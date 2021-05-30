Waynedale United Methodist Church to honor Memorial Day with annual parade

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Waynedale United Methodist Church will be holding its annual Memorial Day parade starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The parade will begin at the parking lot of the church and will follow south on Old Trail Road to Prairie Grove Cemetery.

The church’s focus for the parade is to, “Remember those who have given their lives for our freedom.” They are expecting dozens of people to wave flags up and down Old Trail Road for the Memorial Day parade.

The community is invited to join the parade or watch from the sidewalks. The Waynedale parade brings over 3,000 residents and visitors together to see this historic yearly event.

After the parade, the crowd is invited to walk to Prairie Grove Cemetery to observe the 21-gun salute, playing of the National Anthem by Wayne High School, and presentation honoring those who have fallen with the traditional laying of the wreath.