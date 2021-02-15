Waynedale marks 100 years of existence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of Waynedale located in the southwest portion of Fort Wayne.

According to a press release from The Waynedale News, on this day in 1921, Abner Elzey made his first land purchase as part of his dream for a community in which anyone could build a home to his own design and enjoy suburban life.

Choosing a name for his new community didn’t come easy though. At first, Elzey wanted to name it after his only daughter, Ilo, but decided instead to combine the local custom of everyone simply calling Fort Wayne “Wayne” with his son’s name, Dale. And thus, “Waynedale” was born. Waynedale was officially annexed into the city of Fort Wayne in 1957.

The original boundary of Waynedale was McArthur Drive on the south, Old Trail Road on the east, Lower Huntington Road on the north and Beaty Avenue on the west. The only residence was the Cunnison farm. This unincorporated town of approximately 3,000 residents was situated about three miles southwest of Fort Wayne on State Roads 1 & 3.

Newspapers have also helped strengthen and maintain Waynedale’s community identity. The first edition of The Waynedale News came out on September 2, 1932. The name of the paper at that time was The Waynedale Press. Arden McCoy was the editor, and the paper consisted of a single sheet measuring 15 by 10 inches. Noble’s Home Store was the main advertiser, listing Hershey Cocoa at one pound for 17 cents and Camay Toilet Soap at five cents per bar. Potatoes were 7.5 cents a peck and 25 cents per bushel.



