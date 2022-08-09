FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nostalgic for the ’90s? Waynedale Elementary is kicking off the new school year by opening a time capsule Tuesday afternoon.

In 1992, a time capsule was buried under the school. 20 years later, it was dug up this spring to prepare for renovations.

The public is invited to come to the school’s re-grand opening and take a look at what’s inside the time capsule.

The event is from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch this YouTube video for details on the event, and the story of Waynedale Elementary and the Lost Time Capsule.