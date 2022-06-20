FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week-long emergency food drive starts Tuesday for residents affected by the recent storms in the Waynedale area.

Waynedale is organizing an emergency food drive for residents who lost perishable food items during power outages caused by recent storms.

Thousands went days without power after last week’s storms, causing frozen and refrigerated food to spoil. A Facebook event is organizing donations for residents who lost meat, milk, and other perishable food items.

Donations are accepted at 1940 Bluffton Road from Tuesday until Friday, from 2-7 p.m. each day.

Those in need can pick up food Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. Organizers said no ID or proof of address is required; the only information that will be asked is the zip code and number of people in the household. Those picking up should also bring something to carry the food in.

Organizers noted volunteers for Saturday are needed. They have also set up a PayPal fundraiser* to accept monetary donations.

The Facebook event said the food drive was organized by Majestic Lawn & Snow, Taylor Raymond Crane and Wendy Geisman. Call (260) 206-8401 for more information on donating, picking up food or volunteering.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.