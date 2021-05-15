Wayne Township Trustee’s Office hosts vaccination walk-in event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Wayne Township Trustee Office, Anthony Medical Associates, and HealthVisions Midwest Fort Wayne are partnering to bring walk-in vaccination appointments Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People gathered at Wayne Township Trustee’s Office vaccination walk-in event.

The event is located at 320 E Superior St in Fort Wayne.

Anthony Medical Associates is providing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. There is also a hot dog lunch, food, and clean clothes available to take home.

The Wayne Township Trustee Office says that a vaccination isn’t needed to take food and clothes.