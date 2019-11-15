Wayne high schoolers raise awareness about diabetes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 30 million Americans live with diabetes. A group of Fort Wayne high school students is helping to spread awareness.

Wayne High School students put on a World Diabetes Expo Thursday. The students have been studying the disease in classes.

They shared what they have learned so far through videos, art, games, and other displays.

Deanna Casiano, Wayne High School wellbeing teacher, said her goal is to educate students as diabetes rates are growing around the world.

“It’s a growing problem around the world the rates of diabetes has grown dramatically so we are just trying to educate their peers and the community to give them the tools to help prevent diabetes and recognized their symptoms so they don’t have long term complications.”

There are around 1.5 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes every year.