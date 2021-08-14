Wayne High School celebrates 50th Anniversary with open house

A Fort Wayne high school celebrated a big milestone Saturday before it enters into its next chapter. Wayne High School graduated its 50th class in 2021. Next spring it will start a major renovation project that will change the entire look and layout of the school.

“We’re very excited to bring back our alumni from all 50 classes for a last opportunity for them to see the building that they actually studied in and played basketball, football, etc,” principal John Houser said.

The school has a tradition where the seniors sign a bench that is then displayed in the commons area. Saturday the alumni could do the same. They were also able to get a look at the renovation renderings.

Alumni sign a bench at Wayne High School.

“Then we have a graduate of our most recent class, Class of 2021, who has a videography company. He is interviewing graduates with one of our speech team members, and we’re going to create a little bit of a documentary about the impact that Wayne High School has had on our alumni and the students that were here since 1971,” Houser said. “Today is a day for us to celebrate the great people that have worked here, the great people that have come here as high school students that have gone off to do great things.”

Houser hopes to have another open house in 2024 when the renovations are complete so the alumni can come back to see the school’s new look.