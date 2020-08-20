Way to go, MaMaJo! Fort Wayne’s subterranean tunnel halfway complete

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A machine tunneling below the city of Fort Wayne has reached the mid-point of its journey.
The city of Fort Wayne said Thursday that the boring machine known as MaMaJo has logged 2 1/2 miles. It is now between the bridge at Van Buren Street and the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge – 200 feet down.
The machine is boring the city’s 5-mile-long, 20-foot diameter Deep Rock Tunnel more than 200 feet below ground. When complete, the tunnel will prevent a billion gallons of combined sewage from flowing into the city’s river system.
The undertaking is the city’s largest public works project ever.