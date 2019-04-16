Waterloo reaches fundraising goal for new park Video

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - The town of Waterloo has raised $60,111 for its new Veterans Memorial Park, more than $12,000 over its goal. Horizon Bank, Charleston Metals, Nucor and the Olive B. Cole Foundation made donations Tuesday to get the project past its $48,750 goal.

Indiana’s Housing & Community Development Authority is also matching the $48,750 through its CreatINg Places program because Waterloo met its May 1 deadline.

Despite reaching the needed funds, Waterloo hopes to continue to raise more money to complete two phases of the project.

The park at the corner of Center and Walnut streets will not only honor veterans, but it will feature a stocked fishing pond, trail, sledding hill and a fenced in dog play area as part of Phase 1. Town officials hope Phase 2 will include “bigger ticket” items in 2021 such as a veteran’s memorial sculpture, pavilion or splash pad.

