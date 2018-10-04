Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne police and firefighters conducted a water rescue in the St. Joseph River off the E. State Blvd. and Spy Run Ave. bridge Wednesday evening.

Police say a domestic incident lead a woman to call 911 around 6 p.m.. She told police her boyfriend was about to jump from the bridge at East State Boulevard and Spy Run Avenue.

Police say they then received a text message from another person with a picture of a man with his feet dangling over a bridge. Police say the bridge in the picture did not match the bridge at E. State Blvd. and Spy Run Ave.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department's Water Rescue Unit was called in to search the river. They were unable to confirm whether or not a body is in the water.

The search was called off at dusk. Police say the search will continue in the morning.