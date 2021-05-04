Body pulled from Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A body was pulled from the Maumee River in downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.

Recue crews were initially called around 8:45 a.m. to the Maumee River just past the convergence of the St. Marys and St. Joseph rivers, after a passerby spotted something floating in the river.

The body – an adult male – was located in the area of Edgewater and Columbia Avenue, police said.

Police at the scene said no foul play was suspected after an initial investigation.

The deceased male will be identified after next of kin is notified, police said.

Police said the investigation will now be handed over to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.