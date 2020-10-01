Water rescue turns into trash cleanup, golf cart rescue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s typically a tough day on the course when a golfer hits a ball into the water, but when the whole cart ends up in the Saint Mary’s River, now that’s a whole other story.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., officers were sent to investigate a potential water rescue in the 1100 block of Spy Run Avenue, according to dispatch.

WANE 15 sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information on the situation.

A worker on the scene said that the investigation turned into trash clean up and rescuing a golf cart.