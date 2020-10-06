Man dies after car veers into St. Marys River near Swinney Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man died early Tuesday after he drove off the road and into the St. Marys River near Swinney Park.

It was around 3:35 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a car in the water, under the West Jefferson Boulevard bridge, just before the fork with West Washington Boulevard.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the area and after talking with the witness who called 911, found a car south of the bridge across from the park. Officers discovered a man inside the vehicle in critical condition. In an update sent an hour later, Fort Wayne Police said the man had died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man as Nicholas Weiskittel, 29, of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Weiskittel died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and his death was ruled an accident.

In a police report, investigators said it appears the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the river. As of Tuesday morning, authorities were still trying to piece together what happened. They’ll be looking at tire marks on the road for evidence and talking with witnesses.

The eastbound lanes of W. Jefferson Blvd. near the fork with W. Washington Blvd. were closed for at least 2 hours. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department.