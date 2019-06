A Sunday morning water main break that caused a portion of Engle Road to close has been fixed, according to city officials.

Engle was closed between the 3100 block to the 3300 block. That’s between Ardmore Avenue and Kekionga Drive.

City Utilities said water was shut off in the area, so crews could work on repairing the break.

City Utilities later contacted WANE 15 to say the break has been fixed.