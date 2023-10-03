WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Wolcottville residents are currently without water due to a water main break Tuesday, according to town officials.

The Town of Wolcottville issued a notice on its Facebook page informing residents that the water main would be shut down until further notice so crews could make repairs.

Once the water main is fixed, a boiling water advisory will take place, and residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking it, according to town officials.

After the boiling water advisory is implemented, the advisory will remain until Wolcottville Water Utility can submit water samples to the State of Indiana that meet satisfactory standards.

Residents should run water lines and outdoor spigots until the water turns clear, according to town officials.

Anyone with further questions should contact Wolcottville Water Utility at 260-854-3151 or 260-993-2003.