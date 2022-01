WILLSHIRE, Ohio (WANE) — A boil water advisory is in effect in the village of Willshire in Van Wert County, Ohio.

The village said residents were asked to boil water as a precaution until further notice until a main water line in the area of Green and Williams streets is repaired.

No disruption of water service is expected.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of Green and Williams streets while crews work to repair the line.