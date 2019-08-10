‘Water for Good’ brings clean water to the Central Africa Republic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Water for Good makes it their mission to increase people’s access to clean water in the Central African Republic. The organization partners with churches and businesses in Fort Wayne, Warsaw and Winona Lake.

Water for Good is a non-denominational Christian, faith-based organization.

Jim Hocking is the founder of Water for Good, a ministry based in Warsaw. He has spent most of his 62 years in Africa.

Brethren churches in Fort Wayne, Warsaw and Winona Lake; Clearwater Car Wash in Warsaw and The Perk coffee house in Fort Wayne are Water for Good’s main partners in this area.

Money raised helps drill deep wells. So far, Water for Good says it has drilled over 700 water wells in the Central African Republic. Each well provides clean water for 500 people.

The nonprofit also sustains these project by maintaining the wells, and rehabilitating them.

Water for Good says Africa has 54 countries; one third of Africa’s 1.1 billion people do not have access to safe water, and the Sahara Desert is about the same size as the entire continental U.S.

The goal for the next three years is to be able to provide 100 percent access to clean water in one region and then to all of Central African Republic by 2030, Hocking said. The nation is about the size of France.

