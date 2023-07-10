ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Drivers may want to watch their speeds as Indiana law enforcement is urging drivers to obey speed limits in a campaign announced by Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

From July 10 to July 31, law enforcement in Allen County will be on high alert for speeding vehicles as a part of the “Speeding Slows You Down” campaign. The goal of the campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

Preliminary data from 2022 shows that speeding killed 290 people in Indiana in comparison to the 252 killed in 2021, according to NHTSA.

Drivers in highway construction zones, on primary roads, and on secondary roads should be especially aware of this campaign and their speed.

For more information about the campaign and the effects of speeding visit NHTSA’s website.