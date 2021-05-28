Watch: Vietnam War helicopters land at Fort Wayne memorial shrine ahead of Wall dedication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Vietnam War-era military helicopters have landed in Fort Wayne ahead of a dedication ceremony of the replica Vietnam War memorial wall Saturday.

The Huey 369 and 803 helicopters landed around noon Friday at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road. They were piloted by Tom Agness, who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War, and John Walker, who was a helicopter pilot with the U.S. Marines.

The helicopters will be featured in Saturday’s dedication ceremony at the memorial shrine.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the O’Day Road memorial and shrine. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.