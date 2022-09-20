WASHINGTON (WANE) — Call it a coincidence. Or maybe the world really is that small.

During Wednesday’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., veterans from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio were surprised in the best way by a group of young students – who were also from the area.

The veterans had just arrived at the U.S. Air Force Memorial for their last stop of the trip. With views of the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery in the distance, the national heroes used the stop to grab some dinner and relax before heading back to Fort Wayne.

The students – 7th and 8th graders from Lincolnview Jr./Sr. High School in Van Wert on the school’s annual class trip to the nation’s capital – were also visiting the memorial at the same time.

And they weren’t about to let the chance encounter pass without offering some recognition for the veterans.

So the students lined both sides of a walkway at the memorial, and as the veterans passed by, they clapped and cheered and high-fived.

Lincolnview 6th grade Social Studies teacher Chad Kraner, who organizes the annual D.C. trip, said he saw students tearing up. Veterans, too.

“Our kids just showed our appreciation for their service,” Kraner said. “The kids were really respectful. I saw some faces light up.”

Kraner said as his group left the memorial, a gate attendant told him he’d never seen anything like it before.

On a day full of memories for the two individual groups, the occasion was one neither will soon forget.

You can watch a video of the moment above.