FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday.

Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families can look forward to a balloon drop at 12 p.m. to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

A second balloon drop on a smaller scale is at 2 p.m. The museum closes at 3 p.m. after the special event.