Watch: The Festival of Gingerbread is officially here

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The History Center is filled with gingerbread houses, holiday music and enthusiastic kids in awe of the sweet creations.

The 36th Annual Festival of Gingerbread returned Friday and runs through Sunday, December 19.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center is again offering a “Virtual Gingerbread Tour,” available for purchase on the website. The tour is now open for viewing and features each gingerbread creation so families can enjoy the festival from the comfort of home.

In addition to a virtual option, certain dates have tickets available for purchase online to keep crowds at a minimum during tours.

An up-close look at the details of this year's gingerbread house creations.



















Be sure to check the online calendar to see what the History Center offers for families each night. There will be ‘make & take’ crafts, storytelling and other activities.

Indiana Michigan Power is once again sponsoring a free night at the festival on Tuesday, November 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Advanced free tickets will be required for Free Night.

The community can come to the History Center for a close-up of these sweet creations.





Admission to the festival is $6 for adults ages 18-64, $4 for both seniors over the age of 65 and students ages 3-17, and free to children ages 2 and under. History Center members receive free admission.

Extended hours for the History Center during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.