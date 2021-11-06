Watch talented four-legged friends at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tomorrow is the last day for some talented four-legged friends to show off their tricks.

Come to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: an award-winning, all-breed show with obedience and multiple specialty shows.

Presented by the Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club, the event began Thursday and lasts through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are free with a dog food donation.

The event is wheelchair accessible.

Single-entry parking is $8 cash in the main lot and $12 cash in the preferred lot.