DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate the new year with family-friendly fun at Famous Monster Pizza.

The pizza joint in Decatur is holding its “Super New Year’s Eve Family Party” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant is showing the 1979 version of Superman, with trivia and prizes throughout the day, and kids can enjoy free party hats and favors.