Watch: Students take part in ceremony to remember those who died on 9/11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dozens of students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Fort Wayne took part in a ceremony Friday to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks 19 years ago.

The students lined up along Barr Street and held flags for one minute at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03 to mark the moment when each plane crashed.

Andy Whirrett, a history teacher at St. Paul’s, was behind the effort. Whirrett has 52 students in grades 6, 7 and 8. He told WANE 15 that a few women in Maine started the gesture and did it for 18 years before retiring after the 2019 9/11 anniversary. Since then, Wreaths Across America took over.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to be a teacher in this country because of the freedom we have and a blessing that we can commemorate, memorialize and remember what happened and then pass that on to future generations. As a teacher to be able to do that is a great privilege,” said Whirrett.