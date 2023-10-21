FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Humane Fort Wayne will be rolling out the red carpet for its 9th annual Pawject Runway event at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Tonight from 6 to 10 p.m. join Humane Fort Wayne and their furry friends as they host Pawject Runway, the only area event that gives pet groomers the chance to show off their creativity while raising money for Humane Fort Wayne’s lifesaving programs.

This year’s show features 8 different groomers and their furry friends as they strut the runway with various themes from Alice and Wonderland to Barbie and Ken. Alongside the runway event are hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and live and silent auctions.

If you cannot attend in person an auction is featured online, for anyone wanting to participate. Donations are also always welcome in person or online with Humane Fort Wayne.