Watch: Local students speak up against proposed cuts to career, tech programs

KENDALVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of students from Kendalville’s Impact Institute wants to convince state lawmakers to not slash funding for various career and technical education programs.

The proposed budget cuts were passed in the state’s biannual budget bill (H.B. 1001) two weeks ago by the Indiana House. Programs like culinary arts, cosmetology and interactive media considered “less than moderate value” by the state’s Department of Workforce Development could lose an estimated $11.5 million in state funding if the bill is passed by the Indiana Senate.

The budget bill is scheduled to be reviewed by the Indiana Senate’s Committee on Appropriations later this week.