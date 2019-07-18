WANE 15 goes ‘Over the Edge’ of downtown building

Are you brave enough to rappel over the edge of a 14-story building? Personalities at WANE 15 will find out!

Alyssa Ivanson, Sierra Tufts and Taylor Williams will each go “Over the Edge” of the Lamplight Inn at 300 E. Washington Blvd. on Thursday, as a precursor to the public event Friday. The event is a fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse of Fort Wayne.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 90 people who have raised at least $1,000 for GiGi’s Playhouse will get the chance to rappel 14 stories down the side of the Lamplight Inn, with bird’s eye views of downtown Fort Wayne all around.

This is the second year of the event.

