FWCS superintendent looks back on first year, sets goals for the next

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One year after being hired as the superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools, Dr. Mark Daniel looked back with WANE 15. After commenting on the school year that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he looked ahead to the 2021-2022 school year and the goals he hopes to accomplish.

Daniel’s hiring was approved by the school board at the end of May, 2020. He served as a superintendent in Normal, Illinois after serving as principal at Leo Jr./Sr. High School. Daniel is an alum of North Side High School.

Daniel replaced Dr. Wendy Robinson who announced her plans to retire before the pandemic forced major changes in the way education was taught to students across the city.