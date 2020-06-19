Fort Wayne council members, community leaders call for more diversity in government

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — City Councilman At-Large Glynn Hines was joined by Councilwomen Michelle Chambers (At-Large) and Sharon Tucker (6th District), as well as other elected officials and community leaders, to call for more diversity on governmental and community boards and leadership positions in Fort Wayne. The discussion came amid racial tension and three weeks of protests against police brutality in the city, and a day after Allen County Councilman Larry Brown said in an open meeting that it was unfortunate protesters breed. During Friday’s press conference, Hines and others called for Brown to resign.