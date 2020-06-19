Fort Wayne council members, community leaders call for more diversity in government

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue University Fort Wayne on Friday announced its plans for the upcoming fall semester in light of coronavirus concerns. Chancellor Ronald L. Elsenbaumer gave details in an update to faculty, staff and students. He also announced that effective immediately and until further notice face masks are to be worn by everyone on campus, in every building.

Elsenbaumer indicated he's confident the campus can be open for in-person instruction and the university is not planning any changes to the academic calendar with classes scheduled to begin August 24 with decisions on the spring semester expected at a later date.