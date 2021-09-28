Watch live at 3 pm: Bishop addresses allegations of sex abuse against minor by Fort Wayne priest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bishop Kevin Rhoades has called a Tuesday afternoon news conference to discuss the accusations of sexual misconduct against a diocese priest that surfaced this week.

Father David Huneck speaks to WANE 15 in 2018.

Father David Huneck is accused of engaging in “sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor.” No specific details about the alleged abuse were released, but the diocese said it was told about the matter Sept. 19.

Huneck, who served as pastor of Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City and as chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School, has resigned from both posts and been suspended from all public priestly ministry by the diocese.

He has not been charged with any crimes. The Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the allegations.

Bishop Rhoades called a news conference for 3 p.m. Tuesday“ to address questions regarding how the diocese handles accusations of sexual misconduct against priests in general and how the accusations against Father David Huneck have been handled.”

You can watch the news conference LIVE above.