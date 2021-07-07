Watch live at 3 p.m.: Stretch of Maplecrest Road to be designated in honor late Allen County deputy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Maplecrest Road will be renamed in honor of an Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy who died in 2017 while on duty.

The Sgt. Joseph A. Cox, Jr. Memorial Parkway will be dedicated Wednesday. The memorial parkway will be a 4-mile stretch of Maplecrest Road (formerly Adams Center Road) from East Paulding Road to Lake Avenue.

The route is an area that Sgt. Cox regularly traveled and patrolled, the sheriff’s department said.

FILE: Sgt. Joseph A. Cox, Jr. Memorial Parkway sign

Sgt. Cox died on Feb. 12, 2017, after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a crash. He was a veteran of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 20 years.

Sgt. Cox’s wife, Diana, will unveil one of the signs marking the parkway. Officials with the city of Fort Wayne, Allen County, the city of New Haven, as well as Joseph A. Cox Sr., will speak at the dedication.

WANE 15 will stream the dedication live.