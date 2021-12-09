Adams Central student awarded USF Pay It Forward Scholarship

Adams Central senior Mary Jones receives the Pay It Forward Scholarship to the University of Saint Francis on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. She is pictured with WANE 15 anchor Emily Dwire.

Thursday afternoon, the University of Saint Francis and WANE 15 awarded the Pay it Forward Scholarship to Adams Central senior Mary Jones! The full-tuition and fees scholarship, worth about $135,000, is awarded annually to one student who exemplifies what it means to serve others. WANE 15 morning anchor Emily Dwire presented the scholarship to Jones.

