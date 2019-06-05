Local News

Suds flow at Germanfest with ceremonial tapping of the keg

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:49 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:30 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The ceremonial tapping of the keg at Germanfest took place at Headwaters Park in the festival pavilion Wednesday morning.

Mayor Tom Henry got the beer flowing in what's been a ritual for 38 years. The festival pavilion and beer tent is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission:

  • $2 from 2-5 p.m. and $5 after 5 p.m.
  • Children under 14 are free with a parent or guardian
  • All military personnel with an ID are admitted free of charge
  • Minors must be accompanied by parent. No one under 21 will be permitted after 9:30 p.m.
