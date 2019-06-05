Suds flow at Germanfest with ceremonial tapping of the keg
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The ceremonial tapping of the keg at Germanfest took place at Headwaters Park in the festival pavilion Wednesday morning.
Mayor Tom Henry got the beer flowing in what's been a ritual for 38 years. The festival pavilion and beer tent is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission:
- $2 from 2-5 p.m. and $5 after 5 p.m.
- Children under 14 are free with a parent or guardian
- All military personnel with an ID are admitted free of charge
- Minors must be accompanied by parent. No one under 21 will be permitted after 9:30 p.m.