Suds flow at Germanfest with ceremonial tapping of the keg Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Beer flows into a stein from the first keg at Germanfest 2019 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne and Germanfest officials celebrate the ceremonial tapping of the keg to kick off the 38th annual Germanfest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The ceremonial tapping of the keg at Germanfest took place at Headwaters Park in the festival pavilion Wednesday morning.

Mayor Tom Henry got the beer flowing in what's been a ritual for 38 years. The festival pavilion and beer tent is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: