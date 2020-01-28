Mayor Henry, police and fire chiefs recap 2019 public safety efforts and look to 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was joined by Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. where they provided a recap of public safety efforts in 2019. They also presented a public safety plan for 2020.

The following are details released by the City of Fort Wayne:

Mayor Tom Henry, Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey today provided a public safety recap of 2019 and highlighted plans for 2020 that are designed to help ensure Fort Wayne continues to be a safe city.



Fort Wayne Police Department Data and Highlights from 2019:

*The FWPD’s 64th recruit class graduated along with the 20th lateral class.

*Additional resources were added to the Homicide Unit to address violent crimes.

*The Downtown Bike Patrol became full time.

*The new K9 Training Facility was completed.

*The new Incident Command Vehicle was put into service.

*Officers responded to over 158,000 calls for service.

*Overall violent crime was down 5%.

*Homicides were down 36.9% with a clearance rate of 79%.

*Non-fatal shootings were down over 22%.

*Adult arrests were up 3.8%.

*Arrests for illegal possession of a handgun were up over 18%.

*The Vice and Narcotics Division/Gang Unit seized over 390 firearms (Overall more than 900 firearms seized compared to just over 700 in 2018).

*Non-fatal drug overdoses are down over 22%.

*Overall property crimes were up 6%.



FWPD Plans for 2020:

*The FWPD’s 65th recruit class and 21st Lateral Class will be held to help maintain a staffing level of 480 officers.

*Expanding FWPD’s partnership with Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition, a program that focuses on addressing youth gun violence as well as improving the conditions and the quality of life for residents in the areas of education, health, and housing.

*Continue joint enforcement efforts with the Indiana State Police, Allen County Sherriff’s Office and Federal partners to address violent crime.

*Adding new equipment to the Vice & Narcotics Division to address drug issues.

*Fully implement new Hope and Recover Team (HART), which connects adults who have experienced a nonfatal overdose with treatment and recovery services.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Data and Highlights from 2019:

*25,000 calls for service (10,600 associated with EMS).

*Over 106,000 hours of training.

*Four new replacement engines and a new technical rescue truck placed into service.

*Firefighters began training in new multi-story live burn training center.

*New training tower erected to train technical rescue team in high angle tower rope rescue.

*Awarded a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant to provide 750 smoke detectors, 1,750 Carbon Monoxide detectors and 60 combination hearing impaired detectors.

*Installed over 400 smoke detectors, 150 carbon monoxide detectors and 12 hearing impaired detectors at no cost to citizens.

*Added 18 new recruits and 18 Advanced Life Support Personnel.

FWFD Plans for 2020:

*The hiring process for the 93rd recruit class will begin, in order to fill retirement and disability vacancies.

*Twenty-eight FWFD personnel will be certified to the Advanced Life Support level.

*The free smoke detector program will continue.

*Two new replacement engines and one new replacement truck will be ordered.

*Construction on Phase III of the live burn training center will begin.

“My administration continues to be focused on providing essential services that residents, neighborhoods and businesses expect and deserve. Public safety is at the top of the list. It has been since I became Mayor and it will continue to be,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m encouraged by the positive strides we’re making in police and fire services. We’re doing everything possible to ensure Fort Wayne remains a safe city.”



“The Fort Wayne Police Department works each day to meet the safety needs of the community. We can’t do it alone and appreciate the support we receive from the public as we work together to be a safe and welcoming city,” said Police Chief Reed. “Through proactive implementation strategies, open communication and by building trust, we’re seeing good results.”



“Our continued commitment to protecting lives and making a meaningful difference in the community are critical as we serve the public,” said Fire Chief Lahey. “The Fort Wayne Fire Department is honored to be part of a great city and our ongoing firefighting and training efforts will be aimed at providing excellent services.”