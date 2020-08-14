Watch live at 10:30: US Surgeon General visits Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will visit Fort Wayne Friday morning.

Adams, a former Indiana State Health commissioner, is set to tour the Allen County Department of Health and meet leadership to discuss the local COVID-19 pandemic response on Friday. Afterward, he will answer questions on the local and national coronavirus efforts during his visit.

WANE 15 will streams Adams’ remarks live.

BACKGROUND:

Dr. Adams was confirmed as the 20th U.S. Surgeon General in 2017 and holds the rank of Vice Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, overseeing the operations of more than 6,000 uniformed health officers who serve in nearly 800 locations around the world promoting, protecting and advancing the health and safety of the nation. He is also a member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force.