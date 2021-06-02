Fort Wayne mayor, police chief to discuss police reform recommendations

Fort Wayne’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice submitted its recommendations to Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne leaders including Mayor Tom Henry and Police Chief Steve Reed will gather Wednesday to discuss recommendations that came out of the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice report.

Henry’s office called a 10:30 a.m. news conference to “provide the public with an update on the review by the Mayor’s office and Fort Wayne Police Department of the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice report and recommendation.” Leaders will also “outline progress that’s been made in the community and next steps.”

Expected at the news conference are Henry, Reed, City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, and Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Clubs President and CEO Joe Jordan.

It was March when the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice presented its final report and recommendations to bring accountability, transparency, and healing to the city. The commission identified three focus areas for the police department: Race Relations, Communication, and Departmental Transparency.

The commission, formed in the wake of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, worked for eight months to review and address concerns of area residents.

After it released its report, the commission said it expected to receive “regular updates on the implementation of the recommendations, beginning with an initial response and plan framework,” within 45 days.

Now, nearly double that timeframe, those details are expected to be detailed.