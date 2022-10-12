FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening.

Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.

The demolition was planned, according to a representative with Britt Demolition and Recycling, the contractor on the project.

Crews have been deconstructing the old hospital at Broadway and Main Street for several months since Lutheran Hospital Downtown opened a block west in November 2021.

The demolition has been wrought with issues.

In February, a contractor working at the site somehow suffered severe burns and was hospitalized in “life-threatening condition.”

Then in June, a demolition contractor cutting steel sparked a fire in a wall of the structure, which sent bricks onto Main Street below. Main Street was closed as fire officials warned the building was in danger of collapsing.

Last month, demolition was halted after part of the structure collapsed on a crane.

Britt told WANE 15 that the demolition should be complete by Jan. 1.