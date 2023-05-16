ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – You can watch a special vanishing act in the sky at a local observatory Wednesday morning.
In the “lunar occultation of Jupiter”, the Moon passes in front of the planet Jupiter, the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society explained.
The public is invited to watch the event through telescopes that will be set up at the Star*Quest Observatory.
Here’s the schedule:
- 7 a.m. – Star*Quest opens to the public
- 7:34 a.m. – Moon (5.3%, Waning Crescent) Occults Jupiter
- Approx. 8:39 a.m. – Jupiter emerges from the occultation
- The club’s Sun Spotter and Coronado Solar Telescope will be set-up (H-alpha scope reveals dramatic prominences, flares, and other solar phenomena)
- 9:30 a.m. – Star*Quest will close