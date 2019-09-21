WATCH: Helicopter delivers game ball to Bishop Dwenger football game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Indiana Army National Guard, including Master Sergeant Chris ‘Gus’ Gustafson, helped deliver the game ball to Bishop Dwenger High School Friday night.

As WANE-15 chronicled last season, Bishop Dwenger is led out of the tunnel before every game by an American flag. This symbol has extra meaning to this team as “Gus” – uncle of linebacker Charlie Howe – sent it to the Saints while stationed in Kuwait serving in the military.

Bishop Dwenger beat Carroll High School 10-3 in the fifth week of 2019 high school football.