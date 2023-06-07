FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Germanfest’s been feeding and entertaining people in Fort Wayne since 1981.

WANE 15 went into the archives to dig out some videos and stories from years ago.

The video at the top is a story done in 2000.

The above video has clips from the following years and events:

2000: Wiener Dog Nationals and a chicken dance event at the library

2003: Beer “stein” holding contest, keg tapping with then Mayor Graham Richard, Wiener Dog Nationals

2006: Legs and Lederhosen competition (the festival’s 25th anniversary year)