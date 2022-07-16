FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo joined in on celebrating World Snake Day on Saturday.

WANE 15’s Charles Benberry headed over to the zoo to talk about the different snakes they have there and what makes each of them unique.

Snakes are important members of our ecosystem. They control rodent population, which is important because rodents can carry disease and eat crops. A large rat snake can save over 1,500 pounds of food in a year by eating mice.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has eight different species of snakes living there. Five of those species are on exhibit for quests to see.

To learn more, you can visit the zoo at 3411 Sherman Blvd or visit their website at www.visitfortwayne.com/zoo/.