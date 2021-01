FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Whether it's deep cleaning a room or visiting with patients, the role of hospital housekeepers, or what Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates calls the Environmental Service (EVS) team, has greatly expanded throughout the pandemic.

"It's a lot sometimes," said Karen Marshall, an EVS team leader at Parkview. "Literally from time we clock in to the time we leave, we are on the go."