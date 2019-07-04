The Woodhurst Neighborhood Association Independence Day Parade was held Thursday, July 4, in Fort Wayne. The parade ran from the 5000 block of Old Mill Road and moved about six blocks before a return to the 5000 block. Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock served as Grand Marshal.
Watch: Fort Wayne neighborhood holds annual Independence Day Parade
