Watch: Fort Wayne neighborhood holds annual Independence Day Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released they’ve found an increased number of a summertime parasite in pools, cattle, and childcare settings.

The CDC reports outbreaks of Cyrptosporidium, or Crypto, have increased an average of 13% each year from 2009 until 2017. Crypto is a parasite that spreads through feces of infected people or animals.