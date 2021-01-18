Watch: Fort Wayne City Councilwoman reflects on MLK Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local, statewide and national public officials are using Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to reflect on the late civil rights leader’s vision. This year’s MLK Day seems more relevant given the ongoing dialogue with racial injustice and police brutality.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, who chairs Fort Wayne’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice, says the city has made strides to address racial inequities on a local level, but the national tone can trickle down and create an atmosphere of negativity.

“It’s unfortunate that in 2020, we [were] still dealing with issues that we’ve been dealing with for 100 years,” Chambers admitted. “It’s very discouraging, but I am encouraged that we do have ally-ship in our efforts to create justice and equality for all people.”

Chambers reflects on Dr. King’s message and how everyone can use the national holiday to take a step back and reflect on what can be done on a local level to address racial inequities.

“I believe we can always use MLK Day as a day of reflection, a day to come together as a community, and to create impact for organizations or individuals that are in need,” Chambers said. “When we lead with love, when we have the capacity to deal with our fellow man from a loving perspective and from a righteous perspective, that we [realize that] are all human beings, that we are all created equal.”

