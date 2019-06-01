Watch for bikes during the 8th annual Spring Cycle

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, the 8th Annual Spring Cycle features a variety of tour distances so people of all ages and skill levels can participate! Tour distances include a 10 Mile Family Ride, medium and long distances, and a Metric Century 100K (63 miles). All distances are the same price.

Packet Pick-up (shirt and goody bag) and Registration/Check-in will be Friday, May 31st and Saturday, June 1st. On-site registration will be available. SAGs (water stops with snacks, with the exception of the 10 mile stop) will serve all distances along the course at halfway points. Check the Tour Information page for more details on SAGs.

Following the ride, there will be a Vendor Expo, Food Truck Alley (participants will receive a $3 voucher for food), beer garden, music, and a Kids Zone.

9:00 AM START: 100K and 45 Mile

10:00 AM START: 32 Mile, 16 Mile and 10 Mile