FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Veterans National Shrine and Museum began their annual ‘Watch Fire’ ceremony Friday evening. The ceremony is held each May on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend to honor fallen hero’s.

‘Watch Fires’ date back to the 1700s, they were used in the Revolutionary War to alert lost and wounded troops. The ‘Watch Fire’ last for 24 hours where the fire ring will be going until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Other notable occasions happening this weekend, Saturday will also be the grand opening for the new W. Paul Wolf War History Museum. The construction for the new museum started in July of 2022. Vice Commander of the Veterans National Shrine and Museum Eric Johnson showed his excitement about the new additions to the museum.

“Really more space, more exhibits, fresh look,” said Johnson. “We have had more uniforms and weapons and things like that we haven’t been able to display because we didn’t have the room.”

The grand opening will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m. the public is welcomed to attend. The museum will be open until 4.