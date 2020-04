FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Judy Klemm’s children say she’s spent her life following parades. From family events like watching kids in bands, to community events like the Mizpah Shriners parade.

When she turned 80, her children wanted to keep the theme. Only this time, it would be to celebrate her.

Klemm’s daughter, Karen Kippert, tells WANE 15 they surprised her mom with around 20 vehicles showing up to celebrate.