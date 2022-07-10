FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’re not hallucinating if you see eggs falling from the sky Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne.

In the 23rd annual Egg Drop, eggs will fall 90 feet from the roof of Science Central to the ground below, where containers made by contestants will hopefully soften the blow and keep the egg from even cracking.

A grand prize is given in each age group to the contestant whose device successfully protected their egg. In case of a tie, the contestant with the lightest-weight device will be named the winner. Other prizes include: Most Creative, Most Scientific, Most Devastating Crash, and Most Devastating Crash to Survive.

In-person registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with the drop starting at 1 p.m. The official Egg Drop rules are on Science Central’s website.

It’s free to participate or attend.