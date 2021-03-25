Watch: Drone footage captures construction of new Noble County annex building

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Construction is moving along for Noble County’s new $14.5 million annex that will sit across from the county courthouse.

Planning for the 40,000 square foot annex began in the summer of 2019, with the groundbreaking ceremony being held last November.

The annex is needed due to capacity issues, according to Noble County Engineer Zachary Smith. County departments are sprawled out between several buildings, including the courthouse. The annex will help consolidate those departments into a more efficient workspace.

Smith adds that the annex will go beyond serving as a workplace for government employees.

“We’re able to put some public space that can be utilized after hours by the community,” Smith said. “Overall, I think being able to plan a project that meets the needs of the community is going to have a lot of benefits on top of being a very efficient place for county government to run their business.”

Rendering of the new Noble County annex. Courtesy: American Structurepoint

Construction on the new county annex is expected to be completed by August 2022.